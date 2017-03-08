Latest: Oil equipment shipments won't hit scenic Idaho road
BACKSTORY In 2010, energy companies planned to send "megaloads" - shipments of oil refinery equipment about three times the size of a semi-truck - along Idaho's Highway 12, a winding two-lane road that parallels two federally protected wild and scenic rivers through a national forest. In 2013, the Nez Perce Tribe and environmental groups sued the U.S. Forest Service to block the megaloads, prompting a federal judge to temporarily halt the deliveries.
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
