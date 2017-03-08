Latest: Oil equipment shipments won't...

Latest: Oil equipment shipments won't hit scenic Idaho road

Read more: High Country News

BACKSTORY In 2010, energy companies planned to send "megaloads" - shipments of oil refinery equipment about three times the size of a semi-truck - along Idaho's Highway 12, a winding two-lane road that parallels two federally protected wild and scenic rivers through a national forest. In 2013, the Nez Perce Tribe and environmental groups sued the U.S. Forest Service to block the megaloads, prompting a federal judge to temporarily halt the deliveries.

