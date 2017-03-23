Jeers: Foreman votes against Moscow
In his Cheers & Jeers column today, Opinion Editor Marty Trillhaase of the Lewiston Tribune gives JEERS to ... state Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Rexburg: Exhibit A - Alone among all 35 state senators last Thursday, Foreman voted against the budget bill that keeps the lights on at the University of Idaho.
