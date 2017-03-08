Investigation opened against Idaho ju...

Investigation opened against Idaho judge from high school football sexual assault case

A southern Idaho judge, who presided over a high-profile, racially charged criminal case against white high school football players accused of sexually assaulting a black mentally disabled student, is being investigated by the Idaho Judicial Council. A Change.org petition that calls for Judge Randy Stoker to be removed from bench has received more than 170,000 signatures, the Twin Falls Times-News reports.

