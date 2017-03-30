IDeal tax deduction is increased
Idahoans who are saving for college for a child, grandchild, niece or nephew, or even for themselves, could benefit from an increased tax deduction passed by the Idaho legislature and signed into law March 20, 2017, by Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter. Idaho taxpayers who save for college using IDeal, Idaho's 529 College Savings Program, may deduct the amount they contribute to the savings plan from their state taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Tue
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Tue
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC