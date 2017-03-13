Idaho State Highway 5 closed indefini...

Idaho State Highway 5 closed indefinitely

The Idaho Transportation Department has declared State Highway 5 a "total loss." The road will remain closed for an indefinite period of time while authorities work to determine how to fix it.

