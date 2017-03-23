Idaho sets spring chinook fishing sea...

Idaho sets spring chinook fishing seasons

Read more: Post Register

Idaho will open a four-day-a-week spring chinook fishing season on the Clearwater River, and daily fishing seasons on the Snake River in Hells Canyon and the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, starting April 22. The season on the Clearwater River and its open tributaries will come with a daily bag limit of four chinook, but only one of those can be an adult. The lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will have a daily bag limit of four chinook, with a maximum of two adults.

