Idaho Senate votes 34-1 for 30% cut in unemployment tax for Idaho employers - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST

The Idaho Senate has approved a major tax-cut bill for Idaho employers, passing SB 1195 on a 34-1 vote Wednesday to cut the unemployment premium tax rate that employers pay, saving Idaho employers $115 million over the next three years. The bill now moves to the House.

