Idaho Senate kills $10 million health gap bill - Mon, 20 Mar 2017 PST

Sen. Marv Hagedorn, R-Meridian, argues for his $10 million health gap proposal in the Idaho Senate on Monday; after a long debate, it died on a 13-22 vote. Here's how North Idaho senators voted on SB 1142a, the $10 million health gap bill that died Monday in the Senate: Voting no: Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; Dan Foreman, R-Moscow; Bob Nonini, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.