Idaho Senate debates, rejects Medicaid expansion
The Idaho Senate debated and rejected Medicaid expansion this afternoon, as Senate Democrats pushed the plan in an amendment. "Over the past couple of years we had much discussion about waiting for the presidential election," said Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise.
