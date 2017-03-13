Idaho Senate backs higher passing spe...

Idaho Senate backs higher passing speeds on two-lane highways - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Voting yes: Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; Bob Nonini, R-Coeur d'Alene; Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. BOISE - If Gov. Butch Otter signs on, Idahoans could go up to 15 mph over the speed limit while passing on a two-lane highway without risking a speeding ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC