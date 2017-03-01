Idaho notary law update passes despite Rep. Scott's warnings of...
Legislation updating Idaho's notary laws cleared a House committee Thurday after a long debate, in which Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Christy Zito, R-Hammett, raised concerns about foreign countries that might be unstable, the Hague Convention, and the involvement of the Uniform Law Commission, but failed to kill the bill.
