Idaho looks to take over former high-tech campus for new state office complex - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST
Gov. Butch Otter says Idaho is seeking approval to negotiate the purchase of the HP Boise campus, the sprawling West Boise high-tech campus that formerly housed thousands of Hewlett-Packard Corp. workers, as "a new home for the Idaho State Tax Commission and several other state agencies." The office building where the state Tax Commission currently is housed is being sold to a local hospital, and the state's been informed that its lease won't be renewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC