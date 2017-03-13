Idaho looks to take over former high-tech campus for new state office complex - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST

Idaho looks to take over former high-...

Gov. Butch Otter says Idaho is seeking approval to negotiate the purchase of the HP Boise campus, the sprawling West Boise high-tech campus that formerly housed thousands of Hewlett-Packard Corp. workers, as "a new home for the Idaho State Tax Commission and several other state agencies." The office building where the state Tax Commission currently is housed is being sold to a local hospital, and the state's been informed that its lease won't be renewed.

