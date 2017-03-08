Idaho lawmakers scale back boost in probation, parole officers - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
A plan to add two dozen probation and parole officers to Idaho's prison system next year was cut in half to just a dozen on Thursday, as growing inmate numbers pinched the corrections budget. As part of Idaho's justice reinvestment initiative, which seeks to reserve cell space for the most dangerous offenders, Idaho has been gearing up for changes in its probation and parole system.
