Idaho lawmakers reject bill to make every Election Day a school holiday - Mon, 06 Mar 2017 PST
Legislation to declare a school holiday on every election day in Idaho was killed in the House Education Committee on Monday, after it drew strong opposition from school boards and school districts across the state. The measure was designed to allow schools to serve as polling places without creating any danger to kids from all the strangers coming to campus.
