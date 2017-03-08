Idaho lawmakers back higher-ed building plan - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
Gov. Butch Otter's proposal for a $35 million higher-ed construction program next year won unanimous approval from the Idaho Legislature's joint budget committee on Thursday. The plan includes $10 million for a Center for Materials Science at Boise State University; $10 million for the University of Idaho to build the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment in the Magic Valley; $10 million for Lewis-Clark State College to build a Career-Technical Education building; and $5 million to complete the remodeling of the Gale Life Sciences Building at Idaho State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC