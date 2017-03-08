Idaho lawmakers back higher-ed buildi...

Idaho lawmakers back higher-ed building plan - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST

2 hrs ago

Gov. Butch Otter's proposal for a $35 million higher-ed construction program next year won unanimous approval from the Idaho Legislature's joint budget committee on Thursday. The plan includes $10 million for a Center for Materials Science at Boise State University; $10 million for the University of Idaho to build the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment in the Magic Valley; $10 million for Lewis-Clark State College to build a Career-Technical Education building; and $5 million to complete the remodeling of the Gale Life Sciences Building at Idaho State University.

Start the conversation

