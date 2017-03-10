Idaho lawmaker in the news: Luke Malek - Sun, 19 Mar 2017 PST
Background: A third-term state representative, Malek is sponsoring major legislation this year to reform Idaho's restrictive liquor license system. He's also been active in negotiations over health care legislation.
