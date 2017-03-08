Idaho House reluctantly votets to repeal invalidated anti-abortion laws - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

Legislation to repeal two Idaho laws forbidding abortion-inducing drugs from being prescribed via telemedicine - after a court found the 2015 laws unconstitutional - passed the Idaho House Wednesday on a 52-18 vote, after a debate that left some representatives in tears. "Mr. Speaker, this may be the most difficult thing I've ever done in this place," Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, the bill's sponsor, said as he opened the debate.

