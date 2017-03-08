Idaho House reluctantly votets to rep...

Idaho House reluctantly votets to repeal invalidated anti-abortion laws - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Legislation to repeal two Idaho laws forbidding abortion-inducing drugs from being prescribed via telemedicine - after a court found the 2015 laws unconstitutional - passed the Idaho House Wednesday on a 52-18 vote, after a debate that left some representatives in tears. "Mr. Speaker, this may be the most difficult thing I've ever done in this place," Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, the bill's sponsor, said as he opened the debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC