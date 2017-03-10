Idaho governor declares state of emergency in 7 counties due to flooding

Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed state disaster declarations for seven north central and north Idaho counties currently managing flood-related issues associated with snowmelt and ongoing precipitation. Residents of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone counties are preparing for, or responding to, flooding, landslides and avalanches.

