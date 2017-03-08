Idaho federal courts administrator Libby Smith to leave for 9th Circuit post
Elizabeth "Libby" Smith, clerk of court for the federal courts in Idaho, has been named the new circuit executive of the 9th Circuit; she will start her new job next month. Smith has managed administrative services for the U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho since 2009, including federal court operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow and Pocatello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC