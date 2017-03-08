Idaho federal courts administrator Libby Smith to leave for 9th Circuit post

Elizabeth "Libby" Smith, clerk of court for the federal courts in Idaho, has been named the new circuit executive of the 9th Circuit; she will start her new job next month. Smith has managed administrative services for the U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho since 2009, including federal court operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow and Pocatello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.