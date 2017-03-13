Idaho, contractors offer free training in operating heavy equipment - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST

Idaho, contractors offer free trainin...

Idaho, contractors offer free training in operating heavy equipment

A free training course in operating heavy equipment will be held this June in Rathdrum. Not enough people are stepping up to the excavator, dozer or backhoe, and that's a big problem when the economy is fueling a need for heavy equipment operators.

