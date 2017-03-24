Idaho celebrates Medal of Honor Day

Idaho celebrates Medal of Honor Day

Friday Mar 24

National Medal of Honor Day commemorates those who received the military's highest and most prestigious decoration, first bestowed on March 25,1863. Forty-seven people associated with Idaho have received the medal, according to the Idaho Military Museum .

