Idaho bill seeks to block lawmaker emails from public view

All emails, texts and other communications between members of the Idaho Legislature would be considered private and blocked from public disclosure under a proposal introduced Wednesday. The measure would create a massive change to the Idaho Public Records Act by shielding most of the communications Idaho lawmakers have with fellow legislative members and legislative staff.

