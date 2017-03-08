Huckleberries: His habit of going outdoors developed early - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
At his cabin site near Weippe, Steve Green, of Coeur d'Alene, has installed an outdoor urinal with handlebars for his biker buddies and a fire hydrant for their dogs. Steve figures he grew up peeing outside on the family farm and sees no reason, at 69, to change now.
