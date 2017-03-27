House votes 69-0 in favor of $52M emergency road funding bill
Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, speaks in favor of $52 million in emergency road funding in the Idaho House on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The House has come back into session and voted 69-0 on SB 1141, the $52 million emergency road repair funding bill.
