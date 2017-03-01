House panel backs new, scaled-back version of FBI background check...
The House Commerce Committee voted unanimously this afternoon to introduce and send to the full House a scaled-down version of FBI background check legislation from the Idaho Department of Labor that the House killed on Monday, when Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, decried it as "an example of federal bullying." "This is a new bill, but it's replacing a similar bill with broader language than we understood would be accepted," Labor Director Ken Edmunds told the panel.
