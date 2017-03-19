House editorial:Protecting Idaho in a possible Fed spending sea change

On Wednesday in Boise, the largest crowd of the year - approximately 650 people - gathered in the Statehouse to hear testimony on how climate change could affect industry in the state of Idaho. Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise told reporters it had been made abundantly clear by the new presidential administration that environmental issues were going to spend the next four years on the backburner and that the duty of protecting the environment would likely fall upon states.

