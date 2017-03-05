House editorial: Level heads prevail... for the most part
If you've ever wondered what elected representatives and senators can do for their districts during the off-season months, take a look at a couple of examples of good legislative work that came up this week. First, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, heard from property owners in her district that gas and oil industry operators had been taking advantage of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC