GOP health law could impact Idaho exchange enrollment
A plan from congressional Republicans to replace President Barack Obama's health care law could result in a mass exodus from the Idaho's online health insurance exchange, state officials said Friday. Almost 60,000 Idahoans could leave the exchange by 2020 under the new proposal due to the loss of tax credit subsidies and the repeal of requiring individuals to have health insurance, Your Health Idaho Director Pat Kelly told a meeting of the exchange board.
