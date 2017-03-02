Good Old Days of Custer County
Challis Elementary School first-grade winners of "My Groceries Come From the Farm" poster contest are Jamie Pettit, 1st ; Jesse Pettit, 2nd; and Jared Stebley, 3rd. Two Custer County ranchers are among five outstanding Eastern Idaho agriculture and community leaders to be selected for induction into the 20th Annual Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame to be held Friday, March 20, 1992.
