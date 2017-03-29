Georgia Senate plans vote on campus g...

Georgia Senate plans vote on campus guns measure

Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation set for a vote in the state Senate. House approval will send the bill to Gov. Nathan Deal, setting up another hard decision for the Republican who vetoed a similar measure past year.

