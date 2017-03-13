Former Washington County sheriff's se...

Former Washington County sheriff's sergeant pleads guilty to sex with teen in Idaho

A former Washington County sheriff's sergeant has admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Idaho after meeting him through a dating app in 2015. Michael Alexander, 46, of Lake Oswego pleaded guilty Friday in Canyon County 3rd District Court in Idaho to lewd conduct with a child under 16. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 8. An additional charge of enticing a child over the Internet was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

