Florida fugitive lived among us
There are 1 comment on the The Spokesman-Review story from Yesterday, titled Florida fugitive lived among us. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:
A man with a Southern accent and an odd name, Jubal Burke, moved to North Idaho some 17 years ago and embedded himself into the Elmira community. In 2015, he hand-scraped the logs for a wedding trellis under which he married Stacy White, the regional supervisor of child protective services for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Sounds like a good man being treated as a criminal by real criminals. That's the story of the world now though, isn't it?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|15 hr
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC