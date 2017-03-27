Florida fugitive lived among us

Florida fugitive lived among us

There are 1 comment on the The Spokesman-Review story from Yesterday, titled Florida fugitive lived among us. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:

A man with a Southern accent and an odd name, Jubal Burke, moved to North Idaho some 17 years ago and embedded himself into the Elmira community. In 2015, he hand-scraped the logs for a wedding trellis under which he married Stacy White, the regional supervisor of child protective services for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
DB Cooper

San Jose, CA

#1 15 hrs ago
Sounds like a good man being treated as a criminal by real criminals. That's the story of the world now though, isn't it?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... 15 hr DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC