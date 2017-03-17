Five to be inducted into E. Idaho Ag Hall of Fame

Five of eastern Idaho's most distinguished leaders in the agriculture industry will be inducted into the 45th Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame during the annual recognition dinner March 24. This year's inductees are Garn Theobald, a producer/shipper of potatoes for the chip industry of Pocatello; Albert Wada, a fresh-pack producer of potatoes and other products of Pingree; Wilder Hatch, an ag producer and rancher from Bancroft; Bob Huskinson, an ag producer and rancher from Rexburg; and David McFarland, a rancher from Carmen. The recognition dinner will be held at the Idaho Falls Shilo Inn Convention Center.

