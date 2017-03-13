Eye on Boise: Idaho lawmakers wrap up state agency budget-setting,...

Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, sites next to Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, co-chair of the joint budget committee, at a House Ways and Means Committee meeting on Friday. The Legislature's joint budget committee finished setting state agency budgets on Friday, appropriating more than $3.4 billion for next year, a 5.4 percent increase from this year's budget.

