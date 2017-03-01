Eye on Boise: Eye on Boise: North Idaho lawmaker favors funding roads ...
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, a new member of the Idaho Legislature's joint budget committee, tried unsuccessfully on Friday to eliminate funding for mental health treatment for newly released felons from next year's state budget, saying he felt the money was needed for roads. At right is Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d'Alene.
