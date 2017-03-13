Ex-Oregon sergeant pleads guilty to sex with Idaho boy

A former Oregon sheriff's sergeant has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Idaho boy he met through a dating app. KTVB-TV in Boise says 46-year-old Michael Alexander of Lake Oswego, Oregon, is to be sentenced May 8. Prosecutors say Alexander met the 15-year-old Meridian boy through the dating app Grindr and traveled to Idaho to have sex with him twice in 2015.

