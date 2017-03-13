Ex-Oregon sergeant pleads guilty to s...

Ex-Oregon sergeant pleads guilty to sex with Idaho boy

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A former Oregon sheriff's sergeant has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Idaho boy he met through a dating app. KTVB-TV in Boise says 46-year-old Michael Alexander of Lake Oswego, Oregon, is to be sentenced May 8. Prosecutors say Alexander met the 15-year-old Meridian boy through the dating app Grindr and traveled to Idaho to have sex with him twice in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC