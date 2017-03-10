Dr. Kenneth Krell: Idaho at crucial point for Medicaid expansion - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST
Boise State University recently released the Idaho Public Policy Survey, conducted December 3-8 2016, and found 70.8 percent of Idahoans favor the governor and state Legislature taking action to provide the 78,000 low-income citizens in the gap with access to quality health care. So support for closing the gap has actually increased about 10 percent from the last poll conducted a couple of years ago.
