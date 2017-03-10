Doors stolen of hinges at Spokane woman's apartment
What would you do if you came home to your doors not only open, but off the hinges? That's what happened to one Spokane woman this week. A man posing as a building maintenance worker took the back doors right off the hinges at Amberlee's apartment complex on the South Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
