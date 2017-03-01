Doctor, developer launches campaign for governor of Idaho - Wed, 01 Mar 2017 PST

Tommy Ahlquist launched his Republican campaign for governor of Idaho on Wednesday, addressing close to 400 people closely crowded into the 17th-floor conference room of the Zions Bank building in downtown Boise, which Ahlquist's company built. "I'm a doer and I'm a fixer, and I will work my heart out for the families and the children of this great state," the longtime emergency room doctor and prominent and successful Boise developer told the crowd.

