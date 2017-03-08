Do you have snow-related damage to yo...

Do you have snow-related damage to your property?

16 hrs ago

Greater Spokane Emergency Management is conducting a preliminary damage assessment from Spokane County residents and businesses. If you suffered damage or loss due to winter weather snow melt, flooding, or water damage to your home, property, personal property or business, you may have some money coming your way.

