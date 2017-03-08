Disastrous flooding dims the shine of the Gem State
Idaho farmers and ranchers, already coping with low commodity prices like the rest of the country, now face disastrous weather-related losses. Extreme flooding throughout southern Idaho has inundated thousands of acres of pasture and grazing land, destroyed crucial infrastructure, ruined hay, and made life miserable for livestock producers and dairy operators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Livestock Journal.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC