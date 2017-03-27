Hosted by Marcia Franklin, Dialogue is an award-winning, statewide discussion program that has aired on Idaho Public Television since 1994. Filmmaker Jennifer Seibel Newsom talks with host Marcia Franklin about making the documentary, Miss Representation, which explores how inaccurate portrayals of women by the media are connected to the under-representation of women in positions of power and influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.