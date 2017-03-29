Davis rumored to be on U.S. attorney ...

Davis rumored to be on U.S. attorney short list

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

An emotional moment in the waning hours of the 2017 legislative session has poured fuel on smouldering rumors that an eastern Idaho lawmaker is under consideration to head up federal law enforcement in the Gem State. After the Senate had dealt with all the remaining legislation on its calendar Wednesday, the body began moving toward finally adjourning for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Tue DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Tue DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC