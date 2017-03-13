Court vacates 2 of former Idaho sheri...

Court vacates 2 of former Idaho sheriff's convictions

Washington Times

The Idaho Supreme Court has vacated two counts from a former Jefferson County sheriff's conviction for misuse of public funds. The Post Register reports that under direction from the high court, a district court judge on Monday vacated two out of three felony counts of misuse of public funds against former sheriff Blair Olsen.

