Committee looks at jurisdiction in Indian country
The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs met Monday to discuss a variety of issues related to relations between the state of Idaho and the Indian tribes within it. This has been a sometimes-tense year for such relations, particularly after Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Bone, attempted to push a bill that would have undone a voter initiative guaranteeing tribal electronic gaming machines are not considered slot machines, which are constitutionally prohibited.
