Climate Strange: Idaho's Tug of War on Climate Change

When the Idaho Legislature declined to hear a bill from Rep. Ilana Rubel calling for a comprehensive study of the effects of climate change on the Gem State, Rubel convened a public forum and a panel of experts March 15 to showcase what information they had. The event drew hundreds to the capitol, filling the Lincoln Auditorium and three overflow rooms, confirming public interest in the issue and its impacts on Idaho, but drawing few Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature and the executive branch of state government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.