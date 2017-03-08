Central Idaho students convert truck into electric vehicle

Community School students raised the funds and did the research, and after days, nights and weekends of work, completed the transition of a 1997 Chevy S10 into an electric vehicle. In an interview last week, teacher Scott Runkel pointed out all the details that his students worked on, from the metalwork to the wiring, saying, "All of these things have hours and hours of work behind them, and every little part took time."

