Central Idaho students convert truck into electric vehicle
Community School students raised the funds and did the research, and after days, nights and weekends of work, completed the transition of a 1997 Chevy S10 into an electric vehicle. In an interview last week, teacher Scott Runkel pointed out all the details that his students worked on, from the metalwork to the wiring, saying, "All of these things have hours and hours of work behind them, and every little part took time."
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
