Bill targeting 'coal roalling' fails in Idaho Senate - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST

Bipartisan legislation died in the Idaho Senate on Monday to ban "coal rolling," a process through which a diesel vehicle operator purposely modifies the vehicle in order to release big quantities of soot, smoke or other pollution into the air around someone they want to annoy. The bill was sponsored by sponsored by Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, and Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, but it failed on a narrow 16-18 vote.

