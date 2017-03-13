Bill targeting 'coal roalling' fails in Idaho Senate - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST
Bipartisan legislation died in the Idaho Senate on Monday to ban "coal rolling," a process through which a diesel vehicle operator purposely modifies the vehicle in order to release big quantities of soot, smoke or other pollution into the air around someone they want to annoy. The bill was sponsored by sponsored by Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, and Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, but it failed on a narrow 16-18 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC