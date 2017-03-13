Bill expanding open meeting law clear...

Bill expanding open meeting law clears Idaho House

In a legislative session checkered with attempts to limit government openness, Idaho lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday closing a stark exemption to the Idaho Open Meeting Law. According to the proposed legislation, boards and commissions created by executive order would be subjected to the Idaho Open Meeting Law.

