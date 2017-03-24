Arts & Music briefly
Art lovers have a few days to take in a unique exhibit at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. "SARA: Myth, Dream and Dramatic Episodes," a collection of work from Idaho artist Sara Joyce, wraps up a three-month run at the museum Saturday. According to the Art Museum website the exhibit was "inspired by dreams chronicled in the daily journals" of Joyce, who died in 2011.
